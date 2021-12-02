ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Santa Claus ranks among most festive holiday towns in U.S.

By Nathan Goble
 2 days ago

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) With the holiday season upon us, travel website Sixt has ranked the top 20 most festive holiday towns this year. Santa Claus, Indiana reached #6 on their rankings.

Annual Christmas postmark now offered at Santa Claus post office

The article, which can be found here , says the town has the jolliest name and notes that its post office is the only one in the nation bearing the name of Santa Claus. The article also says that the attractions and holiday events of the town can lift any holiday spirit.

