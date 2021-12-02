ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Doctor claims growing a beard is better for men’s health

By Jordi Mora Igual
audacy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they enter adulthood, every man is faced with a life altering question; should they grow a beard or not?. While some prefer the clean face look, others attempt to change their appearance with differing styles, shapes and sizes of beards....

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

How to Support Men’s Mental Health, Outside of Growing a Moustache

November, it’s crept up on us faster than we could have ever imagined. With the weather heating up and the beaches slowly infiltrated by backpackers in bikinis, the eleventh month of the year marks the true beginning of the silly season. But November also brings us to an important cultural point of reference: Movember. Since 2004, the men’s health movement has used our woolly and wild faces as a conversation starter, encouraging men to be open and honest about a number of key concerns, while also promoting positive support from the wider community. This year, it lands at an important time.
MENTAL HEALTH
101wkqx.com

TikTok Doc tells you why it’s healthy to grow a beard!

@dr.karanr Beard gang #beard #movember #menshealth #schoolwithdrkaran ♬ original sound – The Boyces. TikTok Dr. Karan Rangarjan, is a surgical doctor and lecturer at Sunderland University. He’s now taking us to school on why beards could be healthy. For starters, they can actually help keep you cleaner and make your skin softer. This in turn leads to less chance of carrying bacteria on your face that could turn into something worse, like MRSA. The micro-abrasions you create from shaving are breeding grounds for these bacteria. A beard can also reduce the risk of sun burn which we all know can lead to skin cancer. So keep that beard, and know that you’re doing it for your health!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Nebraskan

Moustache-growing Movember raises men’s health awareness in Lincoln

In 1992, Arsenio Hall asked exhibition wrestler Randy Savage, the original “Macho Man,” if he ever cried. “It’s okay for macho men to show every emotion available,” the “Macho Man” responded. “I’ve cried a thousand times, and I’m gonna cry some more.”. Hall’s studio audience erupted in applause. Yet almost...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spokesman-Review

Ask the doctors 12/4

Dear Doctors: Would you please address the damaging effects of wearing extremely high heels? I think younger women need to know how this can cause them painful foot problems as they grow older. It seems a high price to pay for fashion. The history of questionable fashion trends and beauty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Mrsa
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
naturalproductsinsider.com

Natural men’s health solutions that shine a light – digital magazine

Numerous botanicals are shown to help support the body’s ability to cope with chronic stress. Maintaining testosterone levels benefits general health and helps minimize the risk of some disease. Confronting depression and anxiety can help men realize an alignment with their authentic truth. Register to access this resource. Registering as...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News South Texas

International Men’s Day Aims to Discuss Important Health Issues in Men

On November 19th, International Men’s Day it’s important to raise awareness about health issues that can affect millions of men. November 19th was labeled International Men’s Day by the United Nations. It aims to promote healthier men’s health by highlighting the importance of talking about age and health issues. “So...
HEALTH
KING-5

Schedule your yearly exam during Men’s Health Awareness Month

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, so it’s important to get screened regularly. With November being Men's Health Awareness Month, now is the perfect time to make an appointment. “I think a lot of men, sometimes they don’t take care of themselves like maybe women might,”...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Cheddar News

Talking Men's Wellness and Mental Health With the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation is celebrating the end of Movember, the annual fundraising event that involves the growing of moustaches as a way to draw attention to men's health issues, including suicide prevention and prostate cancer. Mark Hedstrom, the U.S. executive director for the Movember Foundation, joined Cheddar to discuss the organization's goals and the fundraising partnerships it's secured. He also talked about normalizing conversations around men's mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
Health

8-Year-Old Boy Dies 1 Day After Going Home Sick and Having No Previous Symptoms

An Oregon family is mourning the "sudden loss" of a "bright and cheerful" 8-year-old boy, who died last Tuesday after falling ill at school the day prior. Amari King Churchwell fell ill shortly after arriving at school last Monday, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support the boy's immediate family. Shortly after going home with his father Kenneth Churchwell, Amari collapsed in his dad's arms.
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy