ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

14-year-old arrested, accused of slashing a student with a razor at Union’s 8th Grade Center

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btR9O_0dCH6d4L00
Union Public Schools A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of slashing another student with a box cutter.

TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of slashing another student with a razor blade.

According to a spokesperson with Union Public Schools, the fight happened Wednesday afternoon at a bus loop at Union’s 8th Grade Center. The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a deep gash on her forehead.

The 14-year-old has been arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Detectives with the Broken Arrow Police Department and the Union security department are investigating. Additional security has been placed on campus on Thursday, Dec. 2.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Third party to probe Oxford High's actions ahead of shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district's superintendent said Saturday. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement...
PONTIAC, MI
KRMG

Durham mall shooting stemmed from attempted robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting at a Durham mall that left three people, including a 10-year-old girl, injured on Black Friday began when two men attempted to rob another man, police said Friday. Previously, authorities said the shooting at The Streets at Southpoint happened between two groups of people who...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Woman arrested after baby daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
KRMG

Two dead following wrong-way crash on the Muskogee Turnpike

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Around noon Saturday, a car going the wrong way crashed on the Muskogee Turnpike, according to Muskogee police. The vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes before hitting another vehicle between Shawnee and Gibson Street. Two people died on scene, a third was transported to a...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That's what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley's parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Lawyer: Parents in Michigan school shooting didn't flee

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A lawyer says two parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan high school shooting left town for their own safety but are returning to face arraignment. Shannon Smith spoke after authorities said they were searching for Jennifer and James Crumbley. They are the parents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razor#Union#Union Public Schools#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Woman arrested after baby found alone in Walmart shopping cart

NORTHPORT, Ala. — Authorities arrested a 37-year-old woman Thursday night after employees at an Alabama Walmart found a baby alone inside a shopping cart, according to multiple reports. Employees called police after finding the 4-month-old girl alone at the Walmart Super Center in Northport, WIAT reported. Authorities found a purse...
NORTHPORT, AL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
40K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy