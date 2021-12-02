Explosion In Underground Electrical Vault Sends Manhole Cover Flying Into North Hollywood Apartments

11.30.2021 | 1:50 AM | SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Raw camera footage shows the dramatic moments where 6 cars wrecked on the 110 freeway. A single vehicle crash occurred on the southbound I-110, directly over Florence Ave. 4 additional crashes occurred as result of the initial collision, with multiple near misses. All 4 additional crashes are on camera, and several near misses. A total of 6 vehicles were involved in the awful wreck. LAFD paramedics responded and transported one male victim and one female victim to the hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the initial vehicle that had crashed fled the scene on foot. Major damage was done to multiple vehicles involved in the crash. An OnScene.TV photojournalist was traveling northbound on the 110 when he witnessed the initial single-vehicle crash on the southbound side. The photojournalist exited the freeway and went to the crash, and informed CHP of the incident. While on scene, the photojournalist attempted to warn oncoming motorists utilizing flashing lights and aiming a directional spotlight at the crashed vehicles, lighting the scene, however, 6 vehicles were involved in the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO