First, she agreed to attempt reconciliation, then she decided she preferred another man, and that's when things got ugly. A story attributed to Reddit user u/DifficultSitch2021 is garnering plenty of attention after the man confessed to destroying his wife's flowers before storming out of their home. While most Redditors seem to agree that the husband was not wrong for what he did, an official consensus hasn't been reached yet.

3 DAYS AGO