OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A change.org petition has been created in an effort to rename the Oxford High School Wildcat Football Stadium after shooting victim Tate Myre. Myre died Tuesday afternoon as a result of a shooting at the high school. He was just 16 years old and played football for Oxford. The petition is addressed to the school and aims to change the football stadium’s name to Tate Myre Stadium.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO