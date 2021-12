The Civil War and a Michigan pharmacist are responsible for the accidental creation of what we now call Vernor's Ginger Ale. Vernor's has been a Michigan staple for over 150 years. In fact, if you had an upset stomach and you grew up in Michigan, it is likely that your mother gave you Vernor's Ginger Ale instead of Pepto Bismol or Alka Seltzer. Ginger Ale is not the #1 drink of choice for most. However, it beats actual medicine.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO