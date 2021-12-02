ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siemens CEO Roland Busch gets 6.94 million euros for 2021

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch picked up 6.94 million euros ($7.86 million) in compensation for the 2021 business year, his first year leading the engineering and technology company, the group’s annual report, published on Thursday, showed. The 57-year-old, who took over from long-serving CEO Joe Kaeser...

