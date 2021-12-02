Dawn Lake levels dropping in Sun City

This is regarding voting in Sun City for your new board of directors and attending the annual membership meeting. Please don’t let your vote as a member in good standing at Recreation Centers of Sun City go to waste! What – you didn’t know that you had a vote to cast if your assessment fee was all paid up? What – you didn’t know that you could vote online? What – you didn’t know that there are other members out there who will be happy to assist you if you need a ride to the Lakeview Center social hall, 10626 W. Thunderbird, Blvd., to cast your vote on Tuesday, Dec. 14?

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO