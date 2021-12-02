ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Dawn Lake levels dropping in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 3 days ago

Water levels at Dawn Lake are dropping and HOA officials believe it is because Recreation Centers of Sun City officials stopped replacing water to the man-made lake.

www.yourvalley.net

yourvalley.net

Apache Junction council to discuss carport locations

Allowing carports to be constructed with zero setbacks in certain Apache Junction single-family areas is to be discussed Monday by the City Council.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
yourvalley.net

Sun Cities COVID cases decrease in monthly comparison

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases in the last month through Dec. 3. While the ADHS website claims total case numbers are also available by toggling from monthly to total, that toggle appears to not be working properly.
SUN CITY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Neighbors of Camelback Mountain upset about new Cholla Trailhead plans

PHOENIX — Neighbors of Camelback Mountain are finding concern with the planned realignment of Cholla Trail that will bring some hikers right up to the back of homes. Cholla Trail, a popular hiking area on the east of Camelback Mountain, has been closed since 2020 after a 300-pound boulder fell on a hiker.
PHOENIX, AZ
yourvalley.net

ALJ to make recommendations that will impact Sun City

The decision on water rates and district consolidation for the Sun Cities is getting closer to being made.
SUN CITY, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Government
City
Sun City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Telegram

Lake Superior's November drop double usual

The level of Lake Superior dropped like a rock in November, thanks to record-low water supplies, the International Lake Superior Board of Control reported Friday. The big lake declined more than twice its usual rate for November, dropping 5.7 inches compared to the average drop of 2 inches. Lake Superior...
POLITICS
yourvalley.net

At least 3 Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1M mark in November

At least three home sales in Peoria eclipsed the $1 million mark in November.
PEORIA, AZ
yourvalley.net

Totten: Attend annual meeting, vote for board in Sun City

This is regarding voting in Sun City for your new board of directors and attending the annual membership meeting. Please don’t let your vote as a member in good standing at Recreation Centers of Sun City go to waste! What – you didn’t know that you had a vote to cast if your assessment fee was all paid up? What – you didn’t know that you could vote online? What – you didn’t know that there are other members out there who will be happy to assist you if you need a ride to the Lakeview Center social hall, 10626 W. Thunderbird, Blvd., to cast your vote on Tuesday, Dec. 14?
SUN CITY, AZ
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Seeley, Moose Lake, Ely

Starting Dec. 1, portions of Skyline Parkway will be closed during the winter season. Meteorologist Dave Anderson's Wednesday night video forecast talks about a windy Wednesday night, a sunny Thursday and a snow chance by Sunday.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Mobridge Tribune

Spring will tell the tale of Lake Oahe water levels

The driftwood of cottonwood and elms that is washed up on the banks of the Grand River sits high on dry ground now as the water rests low and stagnant after a nearly snowless winter and a summer with little rain. Where the surface of Lake Oahe typically sits at...
MOBRIDGE, SD
yourvalley.net

PIF projects being considered in Sun City

If Recreation Centers of Sun City officials' plans come together as envisioned, the corporation will spend more than $103 million on a number of projects through 2035.
SUN CITY, AZ
blufftontoday.com

Sun City briefs

Tickets for all January events go on sale on today at 8 a.m. online and at the lifestyle services office in Pinckney Hall. Visit www.SunCityHiltonHead.org for an updated event calendar or look for the calendar in the latest edition of City Life. Don’t miss Tree Lighting event today. Light refreshments...
POLITICS
yourvalley.net

Marone: Suggestions for change at RCSC in Sun City

Sun City — the good, the bad and the ugly. The good — Sun City is probably the very best bang for your buck and for your mental and physical health when it comes to senior communities. It probably has a variety of more recreational facilities, arts, crafts, clubs and golf courses per capita than any other senior community out there and at the lowest cost of all!
SUN CITY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Revitalizing a ‘ghost town:’ Downtown Mesa now has $500M in development projects in the works

For years, staff at Mesa City Hall hated to hear the word “potential” in reference to the city’s downtown. Whether it was the vacant lots or empty commercial buildings, the strip along Main Street between Country Club and Mesa drives, was in many ways a blank canvas. But getting a developer — any developer — to be first in line proved difficult.
yourvalley.net

Keeping things in check in Sun City

There was a time when paying by check was a safe, and even preferred, method of payment.
SUN CITY, AZ
yourvalley.net

MCSO busy chasing ghost shots in Sun City

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were kept busy chasing down calls that appeared to be shootings in Sun City.
SUN CITY, AZ
cityofslt.us

November/December "At Lake Level" newsletter debuts

The City of South Lake Tahoe is pleased to publish its monthly newsletter "At Lake Level." Articles from this month's newsletter include Festival of Winter Lights, Movember Movement, New Organic Waste Recycling Law, How to stay safe on roads this winter, and Relief Programs for Small Businesses and Non-Profits. To view the November/December newsletter, go here.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
starlocalmedia.com

Lake Cities move to ‘phase 2’ of broadband initiative

The Lake Cities are moving into “phase 2” of a broadband initiative. On Nov. 18, Corinth City Council members unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores that allows the cities to use services from a consulting firm to vet internet providers. “The Lake Cities...
CORINTH, TX

