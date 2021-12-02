ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Some of the $900 Million in the Unclaimed Property Program could be yours

By Zach Labbe
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Treasurer says they have $900 million in unclaimed property that they are waiting for people to claim.

To see if you have any unclaimed property, go to www.LAtreasury.com or call (888) 925-4127.

