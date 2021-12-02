Some of the $900 Million in the Unclaimed Property Program could be yours
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Treasurer says they have $900 million in unclaimed property that they are waiting for people to claim.
To see if you have any unclaimed property, go to www.LAtreasury.com or call (888) 925-4127.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0