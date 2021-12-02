ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Children’s event to build snowmen next week at Terre Haute Children’s Museum

By Divine Triplett
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is hosting their “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman” event from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Children’s Museum for children ages 3 to 5 years old.

Children will have the opportunity to learn about their five senses through a variety of activities. Those who participate will discover the sounds of ice, excavate a glacier and create icicle ornaments to take home.

“Kids are so curious these days and they always want to explore with their hands and all their senses,” Director of Education Renee Henry said. “It’s a fun time to actually spend some focus time with your child.”

There will also be fake snow for children to create snowmen and have a snowball fight. You can pre-register your child on the museum’s website .

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

