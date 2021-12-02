GOP super PAC runs TV ads against vulnerable Democratic senators

The Republican-aligned super PAC founded by former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is on TV in three states, with $3 million worth of attack ads targeting three vulnerable incumbent Democratic senators.

The America Next ads hope to boost GOP efforts to win back the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections, with spots criticizing Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

MIKE GIBBONS CALLS J.D. VANCE TRUMP APOSTATE IN NEW OHIO SENATE AD

The advertisements are customized to fit each media market, but the overall theme is to put Democrats on their heels for supporting President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending bill.

The spot hitting Kelly focuses on immigration, the commercial going after Cortez Masto hits inflation, and the ad attacking Hassan is about taxes.

In a statement, Jindal argued voters in Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire “want to put the brakes on” Biden’s “radical agenda that provides tax cuts to the rich, handouts to illegal immigrants and drives up the costs of goods for American families.”

The 30-second ads each end with a voiceover urging the targeted senator to “put the brakes on Joe Biden,” with the New Hampshire script demanding Hassan should “vote no on Biden’s build back millionaires plan.” The Arizona script tells Kelly to “vote no on Biden’s Better Border Crosser Plan,” and the Nevada script declares Cortez Masto is enabling the president’s spending binge. Republicans only need to win one Senate seat to reclaim the majority.

Jindal was Louisiana governor for eight years, a House member for three years before that, and waged a short-lived bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

