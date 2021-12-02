ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Glenn leads House in marking 80th year of Civil Air Patrol

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, on Wednesday led the Michigan House in recognizing the 80th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol. The Civil Air Patrol was founded on Dec....

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

ND Civil Air Patrol seeks veterans to lay wreaths

BISMARCK , N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol is seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place ceremonial wreaths. This year’s Wreaths Across America event will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on December 18th at 11:00am. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 7,700 - with a holiday wreath. The event occurs simultaneously with over 2,500 other ceremonies at locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service.
BISMARCK, ND
101.9 KELO-FM

Civil Air Patrol names new S.D. commander

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has a new commander. Col. Michael Marek of Vermillion replaces Col. Nick Gengler of Beresford. Marek has been a CAP member for nearly 40 years and has served on both the national and regional levels. He...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Civil Air Patrol's role continues to evolve 80 years later

Eighty years ago, on Dec. 1, 1941, the Japanese finalized a plan to attack an island near the middle of the Pacific Ocean. No one in the United States knew about this plan. What Americans did know was that the U.S. was virtually unprotected by air, with most military planes deployed outside of the country.
CHARLESTON, SC
drgnews.com

Marek takes command of Civil Air Patrol, South Dakota Wing

Civil Air Patrol North Central Region Commander Col. John O’Neill has named Michael Marek, of Vermillion, as the next state commander of Civil Air Patrol (CAP) in South Dakota. Marek succeeds Col. Nick Gengler. A change of command ceremony, including Marek’s promotion to CAP colonel, was held last evening (December 1), the 80th anniversary of the founding of CAP.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Military Veterans#The Michigan House#The Civil Air Patrol#Japanese#The U S Air Force
Albany Herald

Local Civil Air Patrol squadron joins nationwide 80th anniversary observance

ALBANY — The Albany Composite Squadron joined other Civil Air Patrol units across the nation in observing the organization’s anniversary, according to Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Robert Chappy Kelly. Civil Air Patrol was founded Dec. 1, 1941, by a group of aviation enthusiasts and private pilots who wanted to donate...
ALBANY, GA
thecounty.me

Civil Air Patrol promotes cadets

Cadets of the local Civil Air Patrol County Composite Squadron ME-033, headquartered in Presque Isle, were recently promoted in rank. From left are, front row: Cadet Airman First Class Ian Lister of Caribou and Cadet Airman Sequoia Hanning of Connor. Back row: Cadet Airman Tristan Yeater of Presque Isle, Cadet Tech Sergeant Seth Lister of Caribou, and Squadron Commander Captain Lorne Gibson.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
dallassun.com

Thousands of US airmen miss vaccine deadline

Over 10,000 Air National Guard and Reserve troops have not taken the mandatory Covid-19 jabs, the US Air Force has said as the vaccination deadline came due.Some may be banned from training or dismissed as a result. Roughly 11,000 troops were still unvaccinated by Thursday's deadline, the US Air Force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
New York Post

Crowdfunding sends 101-year-old Pearl Harbor hero to 80th anniversary ceremony

An Oregon family has turned to crowdfunding to send their 101-year-old Navy veteran dad back to Pearl Harbor — where he heroically helped fend off Japan’s surprise attack 80 years ago. Kimberlee Heinrichs’s GoFundMe page had raised nearly $9,000 of its $10,000 goal as of early Saturday. Her father, Ira...
CHARITIES
niceville.com

Air Force to field new bladder relief device

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — The Air Force is slated to receive the first shipment of the Omni Gen. 3 Skydrate, an improved in-flight bladder relief device, early next month. The Air Force recognized current devices were not optimized for long-duration sorties, and as a result, aircrew were routinely dehydrating...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Coalition Virtual Flag: Air Force hosts premier virtual air combat exercise

The 705th Combat Training Squadron, home of Air Combat Command’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, recently hosted one of the Defense Department’s largest coalition and joint virtual air combat exercises across eight time zones at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 24-Nov. 5, 2021. Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG exercises led by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
alicetx.com

Area AFJROTC cadets take to the skies with Civil Air Patrol

Alice High School AFJROTC recently experienced the thrill of aviation, through orientation flights with the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) at the Alice International Airport. The cadets flew over the Alice for an hour each. Some were even allowed to take the flight controls and fly the Cessna 182, with an experienced pilot along side and only during the non-critical stages of the flight.
ALICE, TX
Dallas News

The highest military medals in the U.S. military

Ever since George Washington bestowed the first Badge of Military Merit in 1782, the names of various military medals and honors have become commonly heard from time to time. Yet, many Americans may not be particularly familiar with what’s required to earn them. The three highest-ranking medals are given for exceptional service in the line of duty on the battlefield, while other important medals recognize the exceptional service of individuals in both combat and noncombat roles. Read on for a breakdown of the top six medals military personnel can receive.
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
MILITARY
Augusta Free Press

Veterans group declares National Guard deployment to Africa ‘unconstitutional’

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Bring Our Troops Home is condemning the planned deployment of 1,000 Kentucky and Virginia National Guard personnel to unspecified combat support operations in Africa as “unconstitutional.”. “This recent phenomenon of using the National Guard in combat zones or armed conflicts in Africa...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy