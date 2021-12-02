Glenn leads House in marking 80th year of Civil Air Patrol

BISMARCK , N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol is seeking nominations from the community for veterans from each service to place ceremonial wreaths. This year’s Wreaths Across America event will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on December 18th at 11:00am. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 7,700 - with a holiday wreath. The event occurs simultaneously with over 2,500 other ceremonies at locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service.
