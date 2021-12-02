Thieves swipe more than $35,000 worth of designer bags from NC boutique

CARY, N.C. — The owner of a luxury boutique in Cary told WTVD she feels targeted by thieves after intruders shattered the glass door to her store, J’Adore, and stole Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel bags.

Security video inside the boutique showed the two thieves in action, according to WTVD. After breaking through the front door, they immediately went behind the counter, swiping thousands of dollars in luxury handbags.

[ ALSO READ: How to protect against delivery scams, package thefts this holiday season ]

“Somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000 in handbags,” said owner Nicole Denny.

The designer bags were all gone in 30 seconds. This brazen crime is part of a wave of recent smash and grabs from coast to coast.

California is among the states hardest hit with a rash of robberies.

Last month in the Bay Area, a group of thieves attacked a Nordstrom security guard before taking off with expensive merchandise.

[ Nordstrom store ransacked by dozens of ski mask-clad looters near San Francisco, police say ]

“That Nordstrom that got hit is my hometown, so that hit hard for me watching that,” Denny said. “It’s just a shame, it’s a shame.”

She said her store is a constant target by thieves, especially in recent weeks. Denny said some customers have been making thousands of dollars’ worth of fraudulent credit card purchases--losses she’s on the hook for. It’s taken a toll on the single mother of two.

“My son sat me down last night -- he’s 15. He said, ‘Mom I don’t like seeing you like this,’” Denny said. “I don’t like seeing my kids worry about me. I see how it affects them. They worry.”

So far, Cary police have not made any arrests, WTVD reports.

(WATCH BELOW: Man recalls being held hostage when suspect was shot to death by police)

©2021 Cox Media Group