ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Big Game Bound: Playoff hopes remain alive for multiple teams as NFL enters Week 13

By Web Team
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etzI4_0dCH37HV00

INDIANAPOLIS – The driving force for expanding the NFL playoffs may have been to generate more revenue, but it’s also generating more drama.

Eight teams are within a game of the final wild card berth in the NFC, while seven teams remain in contention for the last spot in the AFC.

Six of the eight division races are still in play, including the AFC East.

The Patriots have a half-game lead on the Bills heading into their showdown on Monday Night Football.

That critical meeting is Big Game Bound’s Week 13 Marquee Matchup. WPRI sports director Morey Hershgordon joins Chris Hagan on this week’s show to talk about New England’s six-game win streak.

Plus, BGB has reports from the Chargers, Ravens and Broncos headquarters and Jarett Payton’s weekly picks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hagan
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Broncos#Chargers#Patriots#American Football#Nfc#Afc#The Afc East#Bills#Wpri#Bgb
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy