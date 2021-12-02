5 robbed as armed crew sweeps across Lakeview and Lincoln Park — again

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS)– A 29-year-old man was shot in Evanston overnight.
#Evanston PD is investigating a shooting at Chicago Ave and Howard St. at 1151 pm in 11/28 EPD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3sBfqpsMVy
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021
Just before midnight, the shooting was reported near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street. The area was shut down for a police investigation.
The victim is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
This was the second shooting in Evanston overnight.
Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, one person was killed and four others are injured in a shooting.
According to Evanston Police, four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.
