5 robbed as armed crew sweeps across Lakeview and Lincoln Park — again

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS)– A 29-year-old man was shot in Evanston overnight. #Evanston PD is investigating a shooting at Chicago Ave and Howard St. at 1151 pm in 11/28 EPD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3sBfqpsMVy — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021 Just before midnight, the shooting was reported near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street. The area was shut down for a police investigation. The victim is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. This was the second shooting in Evanston overnight. Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, one person was killed and four others are injured in a shooting. According to Evanston Police, four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO