Take a look at six big changes revealed in benchmark of corporate legal leaders. In January 2020, legal leaders in 57 global companies told us that strategic thinking would be the skill demanded most by their bosses in the coming year. How right they were! Since then, General Counsel not only contribute more on business strategy, but are involved in diverse operational issues, interact with far more stakeholders and lead constantly busy legal functions. Legal leaders’ contributions have been valued in new ways since the pandemic began, and the demand won’t likely wane.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO