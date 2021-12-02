ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Popular, yet banned, songs in Cuba

By Luis Rodriguez
globalvoices.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than three decades have passed since the song Nuestro Día: Ya viene llegando (“Our Day is Coming”) composed by Willy Chirino in the early 90s was released in the Cuban public sphere, becoming not only the musical symbol of the Cuban exile but also of a whole Cuban generation fed...

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Art and revolution: 'the Biennial whitewashes the situation in Cuba'

Like many rap singers, Denis Solis is an anti-establishment figure who is no great fan of the cops. So when a policeman knocked on his door last year without a warrant, he filmed the officer on his mobile phone and called him a “coward in uniform”. This, however, was Cuba,...
VISUAL ART
Mens Journal

Cuba Is Finally Getting the Renaissance It Deserves

As of November 15, the start of tourist season, Cuba is easing its travel restrictions, according to Lonely Planet. This includes stopping requiring COVID tests for vaccinated travelers and no longer requiring mandatory quarantine for all visitors unless they contract the novel coronavirus during their travels. That said, and last updated on July 26, 2021, The U.S. State Department warns visitors against travel there, giving it the highest travel advisory warning: 4. “Do not travel to Cuba due to COVID-19,” it says. “Exercise increased caution in Cuba due to demonstrable and sometimes debilitating injuries to members of our diplomatic community resulting in the drawdown of embassy staff.”
LIFESTYLE
milwaukeesun.com

Cuba locks activists into homes to prevent protests

Cuban activists report being forcibly locked inside their homes, amidst a government clampdown on opposition protests on the island. While protests are not illegal under the Cuban constitution, the communist government said it will not allow November 21's planned demonstrations, which aimed to call for greater political freedoms. the spontaneous...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Paquito D'rivera
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Descemer Bueno
Person
Willy Chirino
Person
Arturo Sandoval
Person
Celia Cruz
globalvoices.org

Artist collective rekindles Argentine folklore from a queer perspective

A young couple dances to the sound of Argentinean folk music known as “chamamé,” their steps synchronize, their bodies touch tenderly, their gazes meet and break, they hold each other, kiss and merge in a harmonious cadence, in an atmosphere of dreamlike eroticism. It seems like the perfect romantic date, but with an uncertain ending, which suggests awkwardness, like the ups and downs of romantic relationships that have just begun, when they are just getting to know each other.
MUSIC
BBC

Life after deportation: 'Living the Mexican dream'

The United States deports tens of thousands of immigrants every year. People are deported if they’re found to have crossed into the US illegally, or if they commit a crime. The experience of being sent back to Mexico can be a daunting one, though it can also have an upside, when the skills migrants have learned in America are applied successfully back home.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Why has this viral pop song been banned in China?

A viral pop song that pokes fun at Beijing and its supporters has been banned in mainland China. Fragile mocks so-called “little pinks” - a term which refers to young nationalists who rush to the defence of the Chinese government on the internet. Video by Meiqing Guan of BBC Chinese...
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Popular Christmas Song In New York State

December is officially here and that means there's pretty much no avoiding Christmas songs. Everywhere you go, whether it's a Wegmans, gas station or retail store, you're bound to hear holiday tunes every which direction. For some, this can be a bit annoying but for others, it's something they have waited all year to enjoy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Maleconazo#Bbc Mundo
AFP

Canada diplomats say Ottawa mishandled 'Havana Syndrome' crisis

After completing stints in Cuba, nearly 20 Canadian diplomats complained of violent headaches, visual troubles and nausea -- and they claim their government has failed them and others who are still falling ill with the mysterious "Havana Syndrome". Diplomats from the United States and Canada -- some of whom claimed they heard very high-pitched sounds -- started complaining of migraines, vertigo and nausea.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cuban security suppressed street protests

Last Monday came and went, and the massive street protests planned in Havana did not materialize. As a result, the repressive regime made protesters’ point for them. The thing is, the Cuban government has 60 years of experience in squelching unrest. Young Cuban activists likely knew just what to expect.
PROTESTS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Music
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy