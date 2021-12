A Maryland-based developer is proposing that Milton annex 50 acres of land on Harbeson Road that would then be turned into a 163-unit housing development called Scarlet Oaks. Milton Town Council will discuss the annexation petition at its 6:30 p.m. meeting, Monday, Dec. 6, at Milton library. Council will likely assign the petition to the three-member special review committee, which will hold meetings weighing the pros and cons of the annexation, and provide a cost-benefit analysis.

