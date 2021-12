Comedy of colorful characters, literary aspirations to take Black Box Theater After more than a year without live performances, the Sandy High Drama Department is preparing a comedy for the Black Box Theater. Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, the high school theater troupe will present "Whodunit … and to Whom?" by Rob Frankel. Christina Moroney, theater instructor and director, is new to the program this year, and says "('Whodunit … and to Whom?') is a really good play for starting somewhere new." "(With) the acting and with the technical elements, you can make it as simple or...

SANDY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO