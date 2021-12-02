ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charts Are Negative -- But Indicators Are at Correction Lows

Street.Com
Cover picture for the articleAlthough the markets continue to slide, we believe that, in retrospect, this will eventually be viewed as a buying opportunity. The major equity indexes all closed at or near their intraday lows Wednesday on heavy volume as selling pressure continued, after giving up sizeable gains from early in the session. Indeed,...

Street.Com

5 Places to Find Deals as the Tech Sector Sees a Reckoning

Following month after month of speculative excess, we seem to be finally seeing a reckoning for high-multiple tech stocks in the wake of Jerome Powell & Co.'s recent hawkish turn -- a reckoning that's potentially being worsened by margin calls, blown options bets and fund redemptions. In spite of this...
Street.Com

5 Steps That Will Help You Recover From a Market Setback

The one great certainty of the market is that it will go through cycles of ups and downs. Typically the downside action will occur more abruptly and cause much consternation as months of hard won gains are given back in a matter of days. This is not only economically painful but produces an emotional impact that can impair our confidence and trading.
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
Seekingalpha.com

Chart Industries: It Is Not My Fault

The challenges facing this management come largely from outside management control. Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has been a market darling for some time by entering some very desirable and fast growing "green industries". In a market like the current one, nothing helps more than a fast-growing story in the right politically correct places. But the one thing that may undo all of this is the snafu's created by the fast recovery that are also pushing up costs. Management has taken some steps to manage the current challenges as best they can. But out of control cost increases are the one thing that could undo the great story line here and turn fast growth into a liability.
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
