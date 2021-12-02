Charts Are Negative -- But Indicators Are at Correction Lows

The challenges facing this management come largely from outside management control. Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has been a market darling for some time by entering some very desirable and fast growing "green industries". In a market like the current one, nothing helps more than a fast-growing story in the right politically correct places. But the one thing that may undo all of this is the snafu's created by the fast recovery that are also pushing up costs. Management has taken some steps to manage the current challenges as best they can. But out of control cost increases are the one thing that could undo the great story line here and turn fast growth into a liability.

