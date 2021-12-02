ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The ultimate guide for Alabama beating Georgia in SEC Championship Game

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultimate guide for Alabama beating Georgia in SEC Championship Game https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/12/02/ultimate-guide-alabama-beating-georgia-sec-championship-game/">. The matchup we have wanted to see since preseason in college football is here. Alabama and Georgia will battle for a SEC Championship on Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs look to enter the College...

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 1

dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow responds to Nick Saban's comments on self-absorbed fans

This week, Nick Saban went viral for his rant about ‘self-absorbed’ Alabama fans. Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about high expectations and responded to Saban’s remarks on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. Saban’s point was fans don’t just expect Alabama to win, but expecting...
NFL
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
247Sports

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Alabama, Bryce Young

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Pittman was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “We’re excited to go to Alabama. They have an...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE

