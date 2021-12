Tesla helped blaze a trail for the rise of the EV industry, and has leveraged its early-mover advantage to take an early lead. Today, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the biggest and best known electric vehicle (“EV”) maker in the world. Indeed, it holds this distinction by a healthy margin. It is also growing significantly, though the growth rate has cooled markedly of late. Globally, Tesla achieved a record 627,350 vehicle sales in the first three quarters of 2021, 16% more than it sold in the entirety of 2020.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO