(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre has announced its first mainstage productions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a “mini season” of two plays that celebrate the power of art to transform our lives. These two shows, the first produced under the leadership of producing artistic director Angela Longo and managing director Matthew Reddin, will safely welcome audiences back to the theatre’s historic venue in downtown Hammonton through continuing safety protocols and an updated HVAC system. Additional programming, including Fall 2022 mainstage shows, will be announced in the coming months.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO