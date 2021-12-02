ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

kdow.biz
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for...

kdow.biz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- After Sunday evening's open, March corn is up 1/2 cent, January soybeans are up 4 1/2 cents. March KC wheat is up 6 1/4 cents. The weekend allowed for some late harvest progress, but the Great Lakes region is experiencing a mix of wintry weather Sunday evening. Central Brazil received scattered showers over the weekend, but the forecast is mostly dry for southern Brazil and much of Argentina. Several media sources are reporting Russian troops have increased on the Ukrainian border, possibly preparing to invade. Outside markets don't seem rattled. December Dow Jones futures are up 194 points, and the December U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.16. January crude oil is up $1.90, and February gold is down $0.40.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feedlots Push Cash Market Higher Again

The live cattle market is having a strong Thursday as the market found another strong export report and some packers have upped their bids. It’s been another great day for feedlots as some Northern lots have gotten packers to pay $220 and others are waiting for $222 before they’ll let any cattle go. With the market finding another strong export report and seeing that packers are indeed willing to up their bids, other feedlots are willing to wait the week out to get their full asking prices.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

December's grain markets start higher | Wednesday, December 1, 2021

As the trading session hit it's midday, the CME Group's farm markets gain strength. At midsession, the March corn futures are 8¢ higher at $5.75. May futures are 7 3/4¢ higher at $5.77. July corn futures are 7¢ higher at $5.77 3/4. January soybean futures are 16 3/4¢ higher at...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: U.S. Stocks, Commodities Generally Higher

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 5 cents, January soybeans were up 10 cents and March KC wheat was up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are trading higher, a small roller coaster ride as investors continue to adjust to the recent threat of the omicron variant on scant information. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee the economy is strong and the Fed will discuss ending bond purchases in December.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Turn Lower

Corn futures are 4 to 5 cents lower at midday Wednesday; bean futures are 6 to 7 cents lower; wheat futures are 9 to 20 cents lower. Corn futures are 4 to 5 cents lower at midday Wednesday, scoring fresh highs before fading as we head towards the Thanksgiving break. USDA announced 100,000 metric tons (mt) of corn sold to Mexico on the daily wire.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower Early, KC Wheat Firm

March corn is down 3 cents, January soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, while European stocks are lower. U.S. stocks were initially higher after news broke Monday that Jerome Powell would stay on as Federal Reserve Chairman, but gains were trimmed back by the close.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Grains#Ap
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: KC Wheat Keeps Pushing Higher, Most Crops Follow

March KC wheat closed up 17 1/2 cents at another new contract high of $8.84, bulled up by tight supplies and weather concerns. On the bearish side, January soybean meal fell $7.60 and pulled January soybeans down 1 1/4 cents on the day. March corn closed up 4 cents and...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Treasury Yields Drop

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 4 cents, January soybeans were down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 4 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are off to a higher start with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes at 1.34%, its lowest level in two months. There are no significant reports anticipated Monday and investor concerns over the omicron variant appear to be easing.
MARKETS
southwestledger.news

Crop report: Small grains mostly down

Rainfall totals in Oklahoma averaged trace amounts for the week of Nov. 15-21, with the east-central and southeast districts recording the highest total at 0.01 of an inch, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. Drought conditions were rated 77% abnormally dry to exceptionally dry, unchanged...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy