Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

OMAHA (DTN) -- After Sunday evening's open, March corn is up 1/2 cent, January soybeans are up 4 1/2 cents. March KC wheat is up 6 1/4 cents. The weekend allowed for some late harvest progress, but the Great Lakes region is experiencing a mix of wintry weather Sunday evening. Central Brazil received scattered showers over the weekend, but the forecast is mostly dry for southern Brazil and much of Argentina. Several media sources are reporting Russian troops have increased on the Ukrainian border, possibly preparing to invade. Outside markets don't seem rattled. December Dow Jones futures are up 194 points, and the December U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.16. January crude oil is up $1.90, and February gold is down $0.40.
Comments / 0