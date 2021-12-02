Pep Guardiola Holds Dinner With Barcelona Officials - Manager 'Likes' Young Midfielder

Barcelona and Manchester City are set to do a lot of business in the January transfer window, if recent reports are to be believed.

His return to form may have silenced the large share of rumours, but Raheem Sterling has been constantly linked with a move to the La Liga giants since the beginning of the season.

More recently, 21-year-old Ferran Torres has dominated headlines with his supposedly imminent move to Catalunya. According to recent reports, the Spaniard has asked the club - and Pep Guardiola - to sanction a transfer to Barcelona.

The one caveat to all these stories is Barcelona's financial situation.

The La Liga giants recently announced that their debts had risen to over €1.5 billion, with the departure of Lionel Messi hitting the club quite hard.

If they are to finance deals for either Ferran Torres or Raheem Sterling in the coming months, they will almost certainly have to negotiate a cut-price with both Manchester City and the relevant player themselves.

That may have been the conversation between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and some Barcelona officials last week.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona's Mateu Alemany and Ferran Reverter had dinner with Pep Guardiola at his own restaurant, Tast in the centre of Manchester.

During that discussion - which the reports say mainly concerned Ferran Torres - Guardiola brought up Barcelona's Nico Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old is a player the Catalan reportedly 'likes' and nearly brought to Manchester City 'a few years ago'.

Whether that topic was part of a separate deal or a makeweight for one of the two aforementioned players is still unknown.

