ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Holds Dinner With Barcelona Officials - Manager 'Likes' Young Midfielder

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago

Barcelona and Manchester City are set to do a lot of business in the January transfer window, if recent reports are to be believed.

His return to form may have silenced the large share of rumours, but Raheem Sterling has been constantly linked with a move to the La Liga giants since the beginning of the season.

More recently, 21-year-old Ferran Torres has dominated headlines with his supposedly imminent move to Catalunya. According to recent reports, the Spaniard has asked the club - and Pep Guardiola - to sanction a transfer to Barcelona.

The one caveat to all these stories is Barcelona's financial situation.

The La Liga giants recently announced that their debts had risen to over €1.5 billion, with the departure of Lionel Messi hitting the club quite hard.

If they are to finance deals for either Ferran Torres or Raheem Sterling in the coming months, they will almost certainly have to negotiate a cut-price with both Manchester City and the relevant player themselves.

That may have been the conversation between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and some Barcelona officials last week.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona's Mateu Alemany and Ferran Reverter had dinner with Pep Guardiola at his own restaurant, Tast in the centre of Manchester.

During that discussion - which the reports say mainly concerned Ferran Torres - Guardiola brought up Barcelona's Nico Gonzalez.

The 19-year-old is a player the Catalan reportedly 'likes' and nearly brought to Manchester City 'a few years ago'.

Whether that topic was part of a separate deal or a makeweight for one of the two aforementioned players is still unknown.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City midfielder Gundogan: Players here know Pep will drop us

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says the players accept manager Pep Guardiola will drop them. Record signing Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling were among those left out of the starting XI for the win at Manchester United before the international break. "I am experienced enough to know you can have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia: Xavi similar to Guardiola and Luis Enrique

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has welcomed the arrival of new coach Xavi. Xavi will now be Garcia's coach at Barça and the centre-back has told Sport that "sharing the dressing room with (Sergio) Busquets and having Xavi as coach is very special for me, I never would have imagined it".
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Ferran Torres
FanSided

Pep Guardiola orders Manchester City to sign River Plate starlet

Manchester City could sign a striker in the January transfer window after missing out on Tottenham star Harry Kane in the past summer window. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stayed firm on his stance of not selling Kane to the club’s direct Premier League rival, which led to a deal not happening even after the Sky Blues tried until the final week of the summer transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Key Quotes From Pep Guardiola's Post-Everton Press Conference

Manchester City were back at their scintillating best on Sunday, brushing aside Rafa Benitez' Everton by three goals to nil. Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side following the game, as the Spaniard now turns his attentions towards a crucial Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#La Liga#Spaniard#Sport Witness#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Pep Guardiola’s heartfelt message to sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wishing nothing but the best for his rival and now former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United‘s humiliating loss to Watford marked the beginning of the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as the famed club’s manager. The Red Devils have decided to finally fire Solskjaer after taking the heat for the team’s disastrous run in the English Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"I Feel Like A Better Player Every Year" - Man City Star Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola and His Coaching Staff

The 27-year-old has started the ongoing campaign in outstanding fashion, after being heavily linked with a move to Spain and Italy in the summer. Bernardo Silva, who scored in his side's 3-0 win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, has scored four goals and registered an assist in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City boss Pep Guardiola happy with statement win against PSG

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is happy with his team’s statement victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw the Premier League side come from behind to win, after Kylian Mbappe had given the visitors the lead. The result means Man City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Ferran Torres Informs Pep Guardiola of Desire to Leave Man City

The latest piece of information follows on from previous reports surrounding Barcelona and Manchester City throughout Friday, with the earliest story concerning the Camp Nou club's Director of Football and a trip to the Premier League champions' offices. While many assumed that the topic of the meeting between the relevant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Only De Bruyne Has a Range of Passing Anywhere Close" - Man City Journalist Predicts Major Position Change Next Season

When the PFA announce their Premier League Team of the Year in six months' time, you will almost certainly see Joao Cancelo's name in one of the full-back positions. The Portuguese international's performances so far this season have been nothing short of extraordinary. In essence, he has not done much defending, but what he's produced going forward has been mesmerising.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola amazed at Man City intensity, praises West Ham attack

Pep Guardiola’s praise for his Manchester City men was effusive after a 2-1 win over West Ham United at a snow-filled Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Guardiola had almost as many compliments for West Ham as he did for his team, calling the Irons the best channel-attackers in the Premier League, but make no mistake about the root of his joy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
232
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy