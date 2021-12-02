Someone Made a Parody VR Simulation of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse

While Facebook has been leading the world in VR hardware development for the past decade, it’s recent rebrand as “Meta” shows that the company is determined to take the next step, or leap, in VR software as well. But in the new Meta keynote, Mark Zuckerberg proposes more than just the creation of a network of VR worlds: he sees the future as an increasingly digital landscape. Outside the terms of augmented and virtual reality, Meta’s vision for human connectivity challenges the meaning of “irl.” And we see that a technology once developed for gamers might soon become something much more common and widely applicable.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO