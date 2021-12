A lot of people think that dancing is just something you do at the club to unwind and have fun. However, this activity can offer numerous benefits. For one, it is an excellent way to exercise and lose weight. For this reason, it is not surprising that many gyms are now offering dance fitness classes. However, does dance fitness actually work? To give you a better view, here are some important details about dancing and weight loss.

