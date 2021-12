With Assets Under Management of $45.57B, VNQ is the largest Real Estate ETF on the market. With more and more investors searching for high yield opportunities to protect their assets from rising inflation, ETFs that offer exposure to Real Estate REITs like Vanguard's Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) are often proposed as such. As I will discuss in this analysis, however, today's valuation and yield, as well as past performance, indicate that investors should probably look elsewhere for high-quality income-generating investments.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO