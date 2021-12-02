ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Pet of the Week: Rey

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAlHt_0dCGu3Fo00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Rey

Rey is a big ol’ floofball that loves to meet new people. He is a bit of a drama king when it comes to other dogs because he likes to be the center of attention. He does really well on walks and can also just have snuggle time. He is available for adoption and fostering.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

4Ever Family: Allison

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Meet 9-year-old Allison! She is bright, cheerful, and outgoing both at home and school. She looks forward […]
RELATIONSHIPS
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Winter Treat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Native fruiting plants are in short supply during the winter in South Texas, but one reliable delicacy is the tasajillo berry. A choice winter treat for birds and other denizens of the chaparral are the bright red fruit of the tasajillo. The tasajillo is sometimes called the Christmas cactus for its […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

SPI Police accepting toy donations

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Police Department is holding a toy drive. The department’s Facebook post said they are now accepting donations through Dec. 20. Police ask that the donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children be dropped off at city hall located at 4601 Padre Blvd. For more […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Sports
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
Harlingen, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

Finding support during grief, Valley Baptist urging self care

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the ongoing pandemic, many people here in the valley have dealt with the loss of a loved one. Valley Baptist Medical Center is still urging people dealing with grief to take care of themselves. Chris Hall has been a Chaplain at Valley Baptist Medical Center for the last 23 years. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO to hold Christmas toy giveaway

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Christmas toy giveaway. The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Endowment Community Center. The goal of the event is to gift toys to over 1,000 children, according to a post by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes JROTC collecting damaged flags for proper disposal

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mercedes JROTC will be collecting flags that have been damaged or are not suitable to be displayed, according to a post by Mercedes Enterprise. Those with unserviceable flags are asked to drop them off at one of the locations below: Mercedes High School Front Office The Mercedes Enterprise American Legion Hall […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

What is Hanukkah? The Jewish holiday explained

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Dating back nearly 2100 years ago, the holiday event known as Hanukkah has become synonymous with the holiday season. To get an explanation of what Hanukkah is, ValleyCentral spoke with Rabbi Asher Hecht of Chabad RGV about the holiday. Practicing in the RGV for 11 years, Rabbi Hecht said Hanukkah is […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

A behind the scenes look at the McAllen Holiday Parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the McAllen Holiday Parade is set to take place on Dec. 4, ValleyCentral takes a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make this annual event come to life. Putting together the parade is a year-round process the city begins as soon as the following year’s holiday parade is over. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Porch pirates on the prowl this holiday season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays have arrived and many will be expecting packages delivered to their front doors, but it is important to be mindful of porch pirates this season. Brownsville Police Department’s public information officer, Martin Sandoval, said there has been an increase in porch pirate crimes. “It happens year-round, but towards the holiday […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr officers raise money for Christmas toy campaign

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has officially kicked off their “Tips for Toys” campaign as they begin to work at local restaurants. Officers will work at restaurants to collect tips that will be used to purchase toys for children in the community. Pharr PD started the campaign Wednesday at the Raising Canes […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Kick-off the holiday season with ‘Zoo Nights and Lights’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo will host its annual holiday celebration, Zoo Nights and Lights. The family-friendly event will offer holiday spirit and fun for guests of all ages, as well as a romantic setting for a date night. Gladys Porter Zoo (GPZ) invites the public to stroll through the Zoo’s pathways, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Crockett Park in McAllen sees new improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and McAllen Independent School District have come together to update Crockett Park in McAllen. According to a release by the City of McAllen, the partnership between the city and MISD began in 2014. Crockett Park, at the time, was to be relandscaped, have a walking trail added, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Fishermen spot unlikely animal on Boca Chica Beach

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two local fishermen spotted something you would not normally see on the Boca Chica Beach shoreline. “I guess you’ll never know what you’ll see on Boca Chica Beach,” concluded Captain Charlie Guillen, on a post he wrote on Facebook. Guillen frequents the beach to fish for sharks, but he says that […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy