While it's hard to deny the comedic power of hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas on "The Great British Baking Show," the duo may have a run for its money with the latest program to sweep across streaming platforms — "Baking It" — thanks to funny hosts/executive producers (and former "Saturday Night Live" alums) Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. The pair temporarily took over the set of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's series "Making It" (a DIY craft-off) to kickstart a new holiday baking competition with musical interludes and grandmas judging the contestants along the way.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO