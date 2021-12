New York Rep. Tom Suozzi announced that he would retire from Congress and seek his state’s Democratic nomination for governor on Monday. Suozzi is just the latest Democrat to enter the primary race that already includes Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn in after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August, and the state’s attorney general, Letitia James. He branded himself as a “common sense Democrat,” criticizing both the far-left and far-right while pledging to work with anyone willing to help New Yorkers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO