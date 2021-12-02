14-year-old arrested, accused of slashing a student with a razor at Union’s 8th Grade Center

Union Public Schools A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of slashing another student with a box cutter.

According to a spokesperson with Union Public Schools, the fight happened Wednesday afternoon at a bus loop at Union’s 8th Grade Center. The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a deep gash on her forehead.

The 14-year-old has been arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Detectives with the Broken Arrow Police Department and the Union security department are investigating. Additional security has been placed on campus on Thursday, Dec. 2.

This is a developing story.

