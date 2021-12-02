ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old arrested, accused of slashing a student with a razor at Union’s 8th Grade Center

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeNzE_0dCGsKOA00
Union Public Schools A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of slashing another student with a box cutter.

TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old has been arrested, accused of slashing another student with a razor blade.

According to a spokesperson with Union Public Schools, the fight happened Wednesday afternoon at a bus loop at Union’s 8th Grade Center. The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a deep gash on her forehead.

The 14-year-old has been arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The student was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Detectives with the Broken Arrow Police Department and the Union security department are investigating. Additional security has been placed on campus on Thursday, Dec. 2.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Third party to probe Oxford High's actions ahead of shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district's superintendent said Saturday. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement...
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razor#Union#Union Public Schools#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police work to combat drug trafficking

TULSA, OKla. — Sgt. Trace Zeller with Tulsa Police’s Street Crimes Unit says we live in a time were drugs are more easily accessible. The price for drugs on the street has plummeted meaning more are coming in. “It’s making it worse because there’s more of it out there. We’re...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
81K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy