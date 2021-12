One week after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, it looks like Oklahoma has its new head coach: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables, who has been at Clemson since 2012, was one of the first names mentioned in conjunction with the OU opening. The connection is obvious; he was on the Sooners’ staff from 1999-2011 as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and later associate head coach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO