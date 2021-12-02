Child among several injured in crash on I-40, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including a child, were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on I-40 E.

The crash happened near Thomas Street just after 9 a.m, according to TDOT.

Westbound I-40 lanes were blocked. The left shoulder and right shoulder are both open, TDOT said.

According to Memphis Fire officials, four ambulances responded to the scene.

Three people were taken to Regional One; a child was taken to LeBonheur, MFD said.

Memphis police confirmed one adult and one child are in critical condition.

No information was released on what led to the crash.

