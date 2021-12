Despite having a slew of thumbs on the proverbial scale, justice was served in the Rittenhouse verdict: The killing of two attackers and wounding of another was ruled self-defense. The media smeared this young man as a vigilante from the get-go while excusing rioters in Kenosha. Biden jumped to the asinine conclusion that Kyle was a White supremacist based on no evidence. The prosecution team repeatedly violated Kyle Rittenhouse’s civil rights, breaking fundamental courtroom decorum and lying. Violence has been threatened if the verdict wasn’t to the liking of the far left. Put the reactions to the verdict of the left and right in juxtaposition and we see vile hate speech versus sincere thanksgiving. With the beautiful holiday of Thanksgiving, millions of good people are lifting prayers of thanks on behalf of Rittenhouse and his family. Kamala Harris declared that we still have much to do in our justice system; she’s right in the sense of removing those politicized thumbs from Lady Justice’s scales. God bless the courageous and fair jurors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO