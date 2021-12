The Brookneal Lions Club is sponsoring the Lions Memory Tree Project again this year to honor individuals or businesses, or in memory of loved ones who have passed. The tree will have one bulb lit for each submission. It provides a way to give in honor or memory of someone, as 100% of proceeds go to help the needy in the form of eye glasses and/or eye exams. Proceeds also fund projects during the year to help others in and around Brookneal. Bulb sponsorship is $5 per person. Bulbs can be purchased through any Brookneal Lion, at 246 The Main Cultural Arts Theatre or Brookneal Centra Medical Office.

BROOKNEAL, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO