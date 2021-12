There’s been more frustration than positivity around the Toronto Raptors lately, mostly due to the team’s inconsistencies. While it’s true that personnel has been in and out — OG Anunoby and Khem Birch remain sidelined due to injury — the Raptors haven’t been able to recapture their collective effort from earlier in the season, especially on the defensive end. While their shot-makers have been able to hold the fort on the other end, there’s been too many miscues for a team that’s planted its flag on defense over the past number of seasons.

