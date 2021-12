Customer service starts the moment someone walks into your establishment. If your greeter fails to acknowledge the guest with a smile, that’s the start of a downward spiral that’s hard to reverse. Very often the greeter or host is doing many things (delivering drink orders, bussing tables), but the one thing they’re not doing is their main job which also happens to be the most important job in the restaurant! The minute the customer has to speak first, you are on the defensive and in the position of trying to win them back throughout their entire experience in the restaurant.

