Last year, we brought you the sad news that legendary Porsche engine builder Hans Mezger had passed away at the age of 90. The man truly is an icon in the engineering world and acted as a technical consultant on Singer's exquisite 911 DLS. The man will always be remembered for his brilliance that saw outstanding engines make their way to both the road and the racetrack, including the 4.5-liter air-cooled 12-cylinder engine that powered the world-famous 917K Le Mans test car. He never stopped loving cars and before his death expressed the desire to see his 930 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 return to the road. Sadly, the last few details on the car were not completed before his passing, but his son has now finished the car in honor of the great man.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO