Tiger Woods is acknowledging he still has a "long way to go" in his recovery more than nine months after he was in a serious car accident. The legendary golfer was hospitalized in February following a single vehicle car accident in California, and he spoke with reporters Tuesday about his recovery. When asked how much more difficult it has been compared to his recoveries from previous injuries, Woods said "this one's been much more difficult," adding, "It's hard to explain how difficult it has been just to be immobile for three months and just lay there. I was just looking forward to getting outside."

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO