During the course of fulfilling your day-to-day duties as first responders, your heroic actions and efforts, on scene, may go unwitnessed. In the case of the Tiltonsville Roller Rink, we did witness it. We stood by and watched, seeing first-hand how you fought the massive inferno with such care, such adrenaline-filled focus, and with what appeared to all of us to be natural, well-orchestrated teamwork both within and across local fire departments. Even just seeing the strength it took to hold the huge, spraying water hoses, the energy and skill it took to fold and pack them all up at the end, left us feeling such awe, such respect.

