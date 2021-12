PORT EVERGLADES (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard offloaded millions of dollars of drugs which were intercepted at sea at Port Everglades on Monday morning. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded approximately 26,250 pounds of cocaine and 3,700 pounds of marijuana worth more than $504 million. The US Coast Guard offloaded $504 million worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades on Nov. 22, 2021. (CBS4) “This is a big seizure,” said Coast Guard Vice Adm. Steven Poulin. “This is a pretty sizeable load.” The drugs were seized in eight different eastern Pacific Ocean interdictions. “Every kilo of cocaine on this flight...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO