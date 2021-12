Our brilliant, funny, kind, humble, loving, supportive, giving, precious Bob went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2021. Bob was born in Kingman Kansas, on January 16, 1945, to Virginia and Robert L. McClure. The second of 7 children, he loved living on the family farm with his parents, siblings, and grandparents. Bob never tired of telling stories about his life on the farm. After 7 years the family moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

