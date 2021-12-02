ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale developer embarks on new build-to-rent projects in Phoenix, Tucson

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the success of his first build-to-rent residential project in Las...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Phoenix Business Journal

Largest Phoenix-Area Banks

Surveyed list ranked by Maricopa County deposits as of June 30, 2021 and reported in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Deposit Market Share report. Other information points include Maricopa County market share percentage, total Arizona deposits, out-of-state deposits, number of local offices, top local executive and year founded.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix Business Journal

Global home goods company signs major industrial lease in Glendale, could hire 3,000 workers

The West Valley project could be a $300 million investment and eventually employ about 3,000 people full time with a $45,000-average salary. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Build#Las Vegas#Gallery#Homebuilder
Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona's Largest SBA 7(a) Loans

The Arizona District of the U.S. Small Business Administration provided the list of its 25 largest SBA-guaranteed 7(a) loans, the agency's primary financial assistance program. The loans were awarded in the SBA's 2021 fiscal year, which ran from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The loans are ranked by amount, and other information points include borrower, type of project, and number of jobs expected to be supported by the loan, and lender.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

Three Arizona companies on Inc.'s inaugural Best-Led Companies in America list

Three Arizona companies made Inc. magazine's inaugural Best-Led Companies in America list. The list highlights 250 companies throughout the U.S. with revenue between $50 million and $2 billion. Inc. and its editors used a proprietary algorithm to analyze each company's management within four key areas: performance and value creation, market penetration and customer engagement, talent, and leadership team.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Phoenix Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 26, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy