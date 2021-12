Evan Neal is a prime 2022 draft target for New York Jets. Heading into Week 11, the New York Jets are set to own the third and seventh overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft. While the draft order is certain to change before the season ends, it’s never too early to look ahead at potential first-round targets. The order may turn out different, but the prospects set to be chosen in the first round should stay mostly the same.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO