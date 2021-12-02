ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths Thursday

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX – Arizona health officials reported 4,012 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, eclipsing 4,000 for the first time in over a week, with 33 additional deaths. After the largest daily case report since Nov. 24, the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard showed documented pandemic totals of 1,276,955 infections and...

ktar.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#J J#Https T Co Q2kfd0su6i#Az Dept Of Health#Adhs#Covid#Icu
kjzz.org

Tucson epidemiologist frustrated with Arizona's response to COVID-19

Arizona’s vaccination rate is still lagging behind the national average, and it doesn’t appear to be closing that gap anytime soon. With most positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths happening to those who are unvaccinated, this is a growing concern. It also seems the state will not impose any new mitigation...
ARIZONA STATE
NWI.com

Upswing in Indiana COVID-19 cases continues, data shows

The upswing of coronavirus cases continues in the Region and state, according to data updated Friday evening. A total of 5,659 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. State health records show a total of 2,408 Hoosiers were hospitalized with...
INDIANA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona delta wave reaches new heights in COVID-19 cases on Saturday

PHOENIX – Arizona health officials reported 6,043 new COVID-19 cases and 164 additional deaths on Saturday as the delta wave surges to new heights. It was the state’s largest case update representing a single day of reporting in 10 months. In addition, inpatient hospitalizations for the virus reached their highest level since last winter’s spike.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS News

Omicron variant detected in at least 11 U.S. states

As of Saturday morning, health officials have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in 11 states from Hawaii to New York. Doctors warn it is likely already more widespread than reported. In the meantime, the CDC warns the Delta variant is still killing roughly 1,000 people every day. CBS News' Tom Hanson has more, and then emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, professor at Harvard Medical School and author of "Inside Medicine" at Bulletin.com Dr. Jeremy Faust joins CBSN to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnin.org

COVID Deaths, Infections, Hospitalizations Rise in Southwest IN

Two new COVID 19-related deaths and hundreds of new infections are reported in southwest Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health added one new fatality in Vanderburgh County and one in Dubois County on the Friday dashboard. The agency also tallied 163 new infections in Vanderburgh, 58 in Warrick, 29 in...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knau.org

Coconino and Yavapai counties report continued high COVID-19 transmission

Coconino County remains in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. That’s according to this week’s virus summary released today, which reports 341 confirmed cases during last full week in November. The highest increase of infections was reported in tribal communities. In addition, the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy