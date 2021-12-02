ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas drops to three-month low on mild weather outlook

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Rewrites first paragraph, adds comments, closing price) Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 5% on Thursday to a fresh three-month low on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, a decline in gas prices overseas and an easing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. That price drop came despite a small reduction in output and a slightly bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal last week when colder-than-normal weather boosted heating demand. "The market has been waking up to the fact that December will be a warmer month than usual," Refinitiv analyst John Abeln said. "This doesn't preclude weather from getting much colder in January or February. But if the first part of winter is warm, that does reduce the risk that storage will be at extremely low levels by the end of the winter withdrawal season," he said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 59 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 26. That was a little more than the 57-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 4 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 31 bcf. Last week's withdrawal reduced stockpiles to 3.564 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.4% below the five-year average of 3.650 tcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures fell 20.2 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $4.056 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Aug. 25. That put the front-month down about 28% so far this week, its biggest four-day losing streak since February 2014. In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices were trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures. Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 95.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, down from a monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November. Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 111.8 bcfd this week to 112.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were much lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in December, down from 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices around $30 per mmBtu in Europe and $36 in Asia, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 26 Nov 19 Nov 26 average (Actual) (Actual) Nov 26 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -59 -21 -4 -31 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,564 3,623 3,939 3,650 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.4% -1.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.28 4.26 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 30.23 31.10 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 35.89 35.95 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 322 344 356 370 378 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 6 2 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 332 350 358 376 383 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.8 97.1 97.1 91.7 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.8 9.3 8.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.3 105.9 106.4 100.5 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.4 3.8 2.5 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.6 5.5 5.7 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 11.7 11.1 10.9 5.0 U.S. Commercial 13.4 13.2 13.9 14.6 15.0 U.S. Residential 21.1 20.6 22.4 24.1 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 26.2 26.3 25.0 28.4 25.8 U.S. Industrial 23.9 23.6 23.8 25.1 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.9 91.0 92.4 99.5 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 112.0 111.8 112.7 118.6 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Dec 3 Nov 26 Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Wind 11 14 14 14 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 34 35 35 40 Coal 20 20 19 19 19 Nuclear 22 22 21 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.31 4.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.87 4.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.67 4.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.66 3.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.89 4.10 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.84 7.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.52 5.29 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.75 3.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.91 2.95 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.00 88.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 37.50 47.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.50 25.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.75 31.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.25 49.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Marguerita Choy and Mark Porter)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

