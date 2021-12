This week on The Flash, Barry shrugged off talk that his mind would “crack” — until it began to do just that. Picking up, almost jarringly so, right where Part 1 left off, Despero was whaling on Barry — not to vanquish the future threat just yet, but to assess what it will take once the time comes. Barry asks how it could be that someone who has saved his city so many times could ever unleash Armageddon, and Despero explains that Barry will suffer “a new despair” that caps an “unbroken chain of sorrow,” and as a result his “mind...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO