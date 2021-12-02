ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tasha Shares New “Bed Song 1” Video: Watch

By Quinn Moreland
 2 days ago
Chicago musician Tasha has shared a video for “Bed Song 1,” a track off her new album Tell Me What You Miss the Most. The clip is directed, filmed, and edited by Stella Binion. Watch...

