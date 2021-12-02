Tasha Shares New “Bed Song 1” Video: Watch

Gared O’Donnell, singer and guitarist for the influential post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, died on November 24 following a battle with cancer. He was 44 years old. The band confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother, our leader, our captain, who has done more to cultivate love and light in this world than any of us can understand, has moved on from his physical form here with us and crossed the rainbow bridge into the eternal ether. In his final days/hours, he was surrounded by the love of his family, his friends, his bandmates, and many others from afar.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO